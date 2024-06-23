A CONGRESSMAN on Sunday said mobile internet access should be a basic service to force telecommunication companies to improve their network speeds.

This would also let the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) impose minimum mobile internet speeds, Makati Rep. Luis N. Campos, Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

“Telecommunication companies are simply not doing enough to improve their networks,” he said. “We want Congress to pass a new law so that the government can set compulsory deadlines for telecommunication companies to deliver faster mobile internet speeds under pain of punitive regulatory fines,” he added.

Mr. Campos, who has filed that seeks to fine telecommunication companies that fail to hit mandated speeds, noted that the Philippines dropped four places to No. 83 in Ookla’s global mobile internet ranking in May, with an average speed of 32.12 megabits per second (Mbps). — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio