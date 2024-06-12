BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DA-Cordillera) has reactivated its disaster operations center and launched an information campaign to prepare for La Niña’s impact, which is expected to bring above normal rainfall in the coming months.

DA-Cordillera Regional Technical Director for Operations Danilo Daguio said their Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center is expecting a 69% chance of La Niña as forecasted by the state weather bureau.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that La Niña would likely affect the region from July to September.

The center will monitor standing crops, particularly in low-lying, flood-prone areas, river dams, creeks, and landslide-prone zones. “What we will be focusing on this La Niña are the areas in the low-lying production areas that are prone to flooding or those normally located in river dams and creeks, aside from those areas prone to landslides,” Mr. Daguio said.

The DRRM is focusing on production areas in Benguet, Mountain Province, and parts of Ifugao, updating crop status bi-weekly to estimate potential damage, he said.

Information-education campaign materials for farmers are being prepared and will be disseminated through multimedia platforms. Visits to vulnerable areas are scheduled to inform farmers and local government partners about necessary actions.

Coordination with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation is already ongoing to explore insurance mechanisms for affected crops, said Mr. Daguio.

Seed reserves of rice, corn, and vegetables are being readied, along with farm inputs like fertilizers and bio-fertilizers. “Farm inputs like fertilizers, bio-fertilizers, and post-harvest facilities wherein those established by DA in the past are being monitored to make sure that these facilities are operational such as greenhouses and dryers,” Mr. Daguio added. — Artemio A. Dumlao