BAGUIO CITY — A marijuana plantation valued at P48 million was overran by police, military and anti-narcotics agents in a joint operation in the northern Luzon province of Kalinga on Wednesday.

The 8,000-square-meter plantation located in the village of Loccong in Tinglayan town yielded 240,000 fully grown marijuana plants, which were set on fire operating agents.

“This successful operation marks a significant milestone in the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat marijuana cultivation in the region… [and] underscores PRO Cordillera’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding communities and upholding the rule of law,” said Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Cordillera director.

Meanwhile, two alleged drug traders trying to smuggle out over P3.7 million worth of dried marijuana leaves were cornered in a sting operation at an open parking lot at the Strawberry Farm in Barangay Betag, La Trinidad, Benguet at dawn on Thursday.

A total of 31 pieces of dried marijuana leaves with stalks and fruiting tops tape-rolled into cylinders were seized from two vegetable gardeners from Kibungan, Benguet, who sold the contraband to covert agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera. — Artemio A. Dumlao