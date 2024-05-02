THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a criminal case against a trading firm that used over P200 million worth of fake receipts.

“The company used these fake receipts by claiming them as part of its cost of sales for the taxable year 2021. The accountant of the company supplied the receipts of fake businesses owned by her relatives,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency said that the corporate officers and accountant of the trading company and the owners of the fake business that provided the fake receipts will face a set of criminal cases filed before the Department of Justice.

In February, the BIR filed 14 criminal complaints against six individuals associated with two companies found to be using fake receipts. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson