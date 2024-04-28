A CONGRESSMAN has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) halting the implementation of the jeepney modernization program as it would leave thousands of jeepney drivers and operators jobless.

“We urge the Supreme Court to intervene and stop the implementation of the PUVMP (Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program), which will only lead to widespread job losses and suffering among our jeepney drivers and operators,” Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement over the weekend.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier this month said the government will not extend the franchise consolidation for jeepney drivers and operators beyond the April 30 deadline.

But Ms. Castro said the modernization program is “flawed” and will only benefit corporations and lending institutions and will leave jeepney drivers in debt.

“Instead of providing a comprehensive solution to our transportation problems, the PUVMP is designed to benefit big business and foreign corporations,” Ms. Castro said. “Jeepney drivers and operators (will) bear the brunt of the costs.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio