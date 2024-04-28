COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth “shabu” from a drug peddler who ended up dead after trading shots with them in Luuk, Sulu on Saturday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said his agents were forced to return fire when the suspect sensed he was being entrapped and started shooting.

He said the suspect was delivering two kilos of “shabu” worth P13.6 million to covert agents at a secluded area in Barangay Tanduh Batu in Luuk.

On Sunday, Mr. Castro confirmed that a bystander, Julpuri Wadih Sailabbi, was wounded in the crossfire.

He said their investigation continues with the aim of identifying the slain drug dealer’s cohorts.

Mr. Castro said the operation was made possible through the help of Sulu Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Mahail Tan, the different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the military’s Western Mindanao Command. — John Felix M. Unson