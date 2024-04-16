A SENATOR has filed a bill seeking to ban the indiscriminate use of beacons, sirens and other emergency car lights, citing misuse by public officials on the road.

“The misuse not only creates hazards on the roads but also erodes public trust in the responsible operation of motor vehicles especially when such misuse is committed by public officials to gain indie advantage or assert unwarranted authority over other road users,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva said in Senate Bill No. 2635’s explanatory note, which was filed on Tuesday.

Under the measure, drivers indiscriminately using these devices would be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 on second offense, and P5,000 for succeeding offenses along with the suspension of the driver’s license for a year.

The Land Transportation Office will be tasked to update a list of devices that may be considered as emergency vehicle lights and audio accessories that may be misused.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has banned the use of sirens, blinkers and other signaling devises among state vehicles through Administrative Order No. 15, dated March 15.

The late President Benigno S.C. Aquino III banned sirens and traffic counterflows when he came to office in 2010, but the practice became prevalent under his successor Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“This bill seeks to enhance road safety, uphold ethical standards in public service and streamline regulations governing emergency vehicle lights and audio accessories,” Mr. Villanueva said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez