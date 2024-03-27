THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) announced on Wednesday the filing of extortion and terrorism charges against two alleged finance officers of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Based on information from the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), Leonor T. Dumlao and Valentin C. Tolentino will be charged with violating the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act, the DOJ said in a press statement.

“We will never let even an inch of terrorism’s tyranny sow fear among our citizens, much more let the cowards behind this menace run free. This is a time when we Filipinos should fortify our resolve and show our resilience in fighting this evil,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said.

The accused are being charged as alleged members of the National Finance Commission of the CPP-NPA which extorts money from construction, telecommunications, bus, and mining companies.

Data shared by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) showed that the accused possessed a significant amount of money without a definite source of income or purpose.

Backed by search warrants, authorities were allegedly able to discover firearms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in their possession.

Later, it was also discovered that they were allegedly responsible for creating the National Economic Striking Force of the CPP-NPA which serves as security of the Rebolusyonaryong Buwis sa Kaaway na Uri (RBKU), the DoJ said.

The case will be brought before the Regional Trial Court of Batangas City. – Chloe Mari A. Hufana