A bill seeking to establish a nursing home for abandoned and neglected senior citizens throughout the country has been filed in the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 10193, the Regional Nursing Home for Neglected and Abandoned Senior Citizens Act, is a measure seen to provide integral care for the aged especially when their families are unable to support them, according to Bulacan Rep. Lorna C. Silverio.

“Some of our senior citizens were neglected by their family members mainly attributed to financial constraints,” Ms. Silverio said in the bill’s introductory note. “This unfortunate situation has urged this representation to file this measure that will seek to establish a nursing home-like environment in every province that will take good care of them.”

The lawmaker explained that government could step in to provide housing and care for senior citizens unable to be accommodated by their families due to household problems, fulfilling the state’s constitutional mandate to provide a “comprehensive approach” for elderly care.

Nursing homes under the proposed measure should provide living accommodations, food and clothing, medical care, and recreational activities for senior citizens.

Senior citizens in nursing homes would also be provided with work opportunities, education, and counseling, based on the bill’s initial institutional care program.

The costs for constructing the nursing homes will be shouldered by respective local government units (LGUs) but will be primarily operated and maintained by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, supported only by LGUs. – Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio