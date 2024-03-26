AN expansion of the pilot operation of motorcycle taxis outside of the capital region must be contingent upon actual demand to avoid potential disruptions to existing transportation modes in the provinces, a transport alliance leader said on Tuesday.

“Expansion outside of Metro Manila is welcomed, as long as the number of units to be allowed will be determined by the actual need,” said Leonardo V. “Jun” De Leon Jr., national president of transport alliance Laban TNVS, who insisted that any provincial expansion of motorcycle taxi operations should require a consultation with stakeholders.

Quezon Rep. Reynante U. Arogancia, vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee, said expanding the motorcycle transport service outside the National Capital Region (NCR) would address mobility difficulties faced by commuters.

“In the provinces, most ordinary people cannot afford to buy or rent cars or SUVs,” says Mr. Arogancia in supporting the operation of motorcycle taxis, which are now only allowed in Metro-Manila, Metro-Cebu, and Metro-Davao. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio