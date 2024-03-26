THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) expressed “grave concern” on Tuesday over the death of five drug suspects in Davao City’s ongoing war against illegal drugs.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte had announced a war against drugs in the city, taking after his father former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s flagship campaign.

Since the announcement, the CHR received reports of five suspects being killed.

“These acts constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights, particularly the right to life and due process, and are in direct disregard to the principles of justice and the rule of law,” CHR wrote in a statement.

“Using extrajudicial means undermines the rule of law and destroys faith in legal systems, ultimately hindering genuine efforts to address the root causes of drug-related problems in the country,” it added.

CHR Region 10 has launched its probe concerning the alleged drug-related killings in the city.

It also emphasized the importance of drug abuse and trafficking prevention programs, institutionalizing policies that lift human rights, and following legal frameworks that denounce violence and impunity.

“As duty-bearer, the State has an obligation to respect and protect the human rights of every citizen, in particular, victims of drug-related killings,” the CHR said.

The former president is under investigation by the International Criminal Court for his deadly war on drugs implemented nationwide during his incumbency from 2016-2022. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana