THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Thursday that it has approved the release of P1.295 billion to fund the electrification of schools.

The DBM issued the special allotment release order (SARO) allocating P1.295 billion for the electrification of off-grid schools as well as the modernization of other schools’ existing electrical systems.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the SARO release on March 1. “Investing in education means we are also investing on the needed facilities of our students,” she said in a statement.

The fund would be used to upgrade existing electrical power systems of school buildings, as well as the purchase and installation of appropriate transformers and solar power systems.

The allocation is under a special provision in the 2024 General Appropriations Act under Program/Activity/Project (PAP) – Basic Education Facilities, which would cover schools in most regions in the Philippines.

The special provision also prescribes that the Department of Education (DepEd) prioritizes the use of solar energy sources for providing electricity to both off-grid and on-grid public schools.

“The fund would be a big help for students and teachers to be more comfortable in their classrooms,” the Budget chief said in Filipino.

DepEd data from 2020 showed that around 1,562 schools don’t have electric power, while 39,335 needed an upgrade of their electrical systems. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz