A HOUSE of Representatives panel approved on Wednesday a proposed measure that establishes motorcycle taxis in the country as common carriers, providing an alternative means for public transportation.

The House Transportation Committee approved an unnumbered substitute bill that sets the operational guidelines of motorcycle taxis, allowing two-wheeled vehicles to be used for public transportation.

“(The bill seeks) to provide a safe, sufficient, and economical mode of public transport by allowing and regulating the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles,” the bill’s fact sheet read.

Motorcycle taxis currently operate as private carriers in deference to Republic Act No. 4136, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code which prohibits their use as a means of public transportation.

Under the proposed law, operators would be liable for any injuries sustained by passengers should they figure in an accident “in the course of operating a motorcycle-for-hire.”

It designates the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) as the franchise-issuing authority for motorcycle taxi operators within “metropolitan and urban areas using digital platforms.”

On the other hand, motorcycle taxis operating in districts not covered by digital platforms would be accredited by the respective local government unit that has jurisdiction in the area.

Last month, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez directed congressmen to hasten the approval of the proposed measures to provide the commuters with other options for public transportation.

“The legalization of motorcycle taxi… regulations align with our goals to provide more choices for passengers, drivers, and businesses, particularly MSMEs,” he had said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio