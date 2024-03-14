THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) has confiscated illicit vape products which cost the government P75.7 million in lost revenues.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency said it raided the vape seller’s warehouse in San Pablo City, Laguna and confiscated 102,900 bottles of vape products.

“The total deficiency taxes computed by the BIR for the San Pablo raid is P75.7 million,” said the BIR, adding that two individuals were arrested.

They will be charged with failure to file tax returns and attempting to evade or defeat taxes, among others, it added.

“This successful raid of a vape warehouse containing 102,900 bottles of Flava vape products will be one of many. The BIR supports the whole of government approach in eradicating illicit vape products,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said.

“We have warned you as early as 2022. Our raids are successful. We won the criminal cases. You already have pending warrants of arrest. Register and pay your proper taxes, or suffer the consequences,” he added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson