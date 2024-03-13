THE PHILIPPINE Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution concurring with a presidential proclamation granting amnesty to former Maoist rebels.

Twenty-three senators unanimously voted in favor of a House of Representatives resolution that concurred with Presidential Proclamation 404, which pardoned communist rebels of crimes related to insurrection and rebellion.

The amnesty covers the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA)-National Democratic Front (NDF).

“Let’s all make sure that this amnesty program… will be implemented fully and faithfully towards its objective of transforming lives and communities, encouraging former rebels and combatants to return to the fold of the law and to participate in nation-building within the framework of peaceful and deliberative society,” Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, who heads the Senate defense committee, told the Senate plenary.

Last week, the Senate adopted three other resolutions granting amnesty to ex-rebels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Bridgade (RPMP-RPA-ABB).

Rebels charged with violating the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will not be entitled to amnesty. The House adopted the resolutions in December.

Mr. Estrada earlier said at least 2,000 former members of the MNLF, 1,200 from the RPMP-RPA-ABB and 400 ex-MILF combatants are expected to seek amnesty.

Former rebels must apply for amnesty under oath with the Amnesty Commission within two years. The Amnesty commissioner will issue the rules that will enforce the amnesty program.

In 2022, a Manila trial court earlier ruled the CPP-NPA is a legitimate political movement, despite the Anti-Terrorism Council labeling it as a terrorist group.

The tribunal said the groups’ armed struggle is only a “means to achieve its purpose.”

The Philippine government and National Democratic Front in November agreed to restart peace talks amid foreign security threats.

During a United Nations Human Rights Council session in 2022, the United States said Philippine state officials should stop tagging people as communists.

“The congressional concurrence to the presidential proclamations signifies the Filipino people’s support to the comprehensive peace efforts and genuine commitment of the government to attaining lasting peace,” Mr. Estrada told the plenary on March 4. — John Victor D. Ordoñez