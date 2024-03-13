By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE RESORT located in the middle of the scenic and protected Chocolate Hills in Bohol is the subject of a temporary closure order since last year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the DENR said the temporary closure order for Captain’s Peak Resort was issued on Sept. 6, 2023 and that a notice of violation for operating without an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) was served last Jan. 22.

The department issued the statement as a videoclip of tourists frolicking at the resort’s pool area in the middle of the world-famous hills spread through social media, drawing flak from pro-environment and heritage advocates.

“As of March 13, the Regional Executive Director Paquito D. Melicor issued a memorandum directing PENRO Bohol Ariel Rica to create a team to conduct inspection at Captain’s Peak for its compliance with the temporary closure order,” the statement said.

The Chocolate Hills in Bohol is a protected area by virtue of a presidential proclamation issued on July 1, 1997.

“This proclamation designated the Chocolate Hills as a National Geological Monument and a Protected Landscape, recognizing the unique geological formations and the importance of covering this natural wonder for future generations,” the DENR said.

“The declaration aimed to preserve the iconic landscape of the Chocolate Hills and promote sustainable tourism while protecting the biodiversity and environmental integrity of the area,” it added.

However, the DENR said that if the land was titled before the issuance of the proclamation, the rights and interests of the landowner will generally be recognized subject to certain restrictions or regulations on land use and development within the protected area.

“These restrictions and regulations are to be detailed in the environmental impact statement prior to the issuance of an environmental compliance certificate for the project,” the department said.

In a separate statement, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said that the resort is not an accredited tourism establishment.

“The Captain’s Peak Resort in Chocolate Hills is not an accredited tourism establishment under the auspices of the DoT’s accreditation system, and there is no pending application for accreditation for the same,” the DoT said.

“The Department, through its Regional Office in Central Visayas, has been in coordination with the Bohol Provincial Government since August 2023 to express its concerns regarding this matter especially recognizing the necessity of preserving the integrity of this natural resource,” it added.