ADVOCACY group Alpas Pinas is seeking to increase public awareness on the potential of nuclear energy in powering up the country and lowering electricity rates.

“Alpas Pinas leads the change in advocating for every Filipino by embracing the nuclear energy’s cleanliness, affordability, and reliability,” Alpas Pinas Lead Convenor Gayle Certeza said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pangasinan Rep. Mark O. Cojuangco said at a briefing that using nuclear fuel costs $46 for one million British thermal unit, lower compared to liquefied natural gas which he claimed is “27 times more expensive.”

Nuclear energy is seen as another baseload power source as the Malampaya gas field, the country’s sole natural gas provider, is close to drying up.

“There is so much potential for our businesses and economy to grow if only it’s not paralyzed by the high electricity prices. And this problem can be addressed if we recognize nuclear energy as a reliable energy source,” she said.

The Department of Energy has revised its energy roadmap to incorporate in the 2023 to 2050 Philippine Energy Plan a clean energy scenario which envisions “a more diverse energy mix that includes nuclear energy.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera