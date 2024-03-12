THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) warned against individuals or groups who claim to have the power to influence government fund releases.

“In view of the numerous reports that certain individuals/organized groups have been claiming to have the capacity or influence to facilitate the release of funds, all government entities, from the executive, legislative and judicial branches, including local government units (LGUs), are again reminded that upon submission of requests for fund releases to the DBM, the same are acted upon consistent with pertinent laws and established procedures and budgeting rules and regulations,” the Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a circular dated March 7.

The DBM said it does not authorize any person or group to facilitate or expedite fund releases. It also does not solicit requests for any fund release.

It also urged government agencies to regularly advise their respective clients or stakeholders to rely only on official DBM channels.

“We strongly advise all national government agencies, LGUs, and all others concerned to refrain from entertaining or transacting with private individuals/organized groups of dubious character and be cautious of individuals introducing themselves as DBM employees,” it added.

The department also said it directly deals with agency heads and local chief executives or their authorized representatives, who must be organic personnel of the government entity concerned.

The DBM is in charge of releasing funds under the National Government’s annual budget to its respective agencies.

Last year the department issued a similar warning against individuals or groups claiming to effect fund releases. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz