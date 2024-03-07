THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday that it has opened another permanent location for its KADIWA market project within a trading center in Bataan.

In a statement, the DA said the trading post is expected to benefit 28 farmers’ cooperatives and associations with a total 3,826 members. The project costs around P5 million.

“A permanent KADIWA store in Limay, Bataan promises affordable, fresh, and safe food for local consumers while providing farmers with increased income opportunities,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said.

KADIWA stores were rolled in various localities at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to facilitate access between growers and buyers amid mobility restrictions.

The agency said that it would provide interest free loans to local producers from the province in partnership with the local government of unit.

“This is just the beginning: more initiatives are needed to sustain this momentum,” he said.

Additionally, the DA said that it had launched a project promoting healthier food, while minimizing cost and impact on the environment.

This is through consuming locally-grown fruits, vegetable and other agricultural products, it said.

“This grassroots approach fosters a deeper understanding, better planning, and effective management of our food systems,” Mr. Tiu Laurel added. — Adrian H. Halili