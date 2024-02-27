A SENATOR has urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to carry out stricter quarterly random drug testing of police officers, particularly those involved in drug enforcement, to deter them from committing crimes.

At Tuesday’s Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and Human Rights Committee hearing, Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo floated the idea of using hair follicle drug tests instead of urine analysis to yield more accurate results.

He said police officers are more likely to keep using illegal drugs if the PNP only conducts annual drug tests which cops tend to skirt. Hair follicle drug tests would be able to trace drug use from months back, the senator added.

Senators are investigating a dismissed cop linked to the disappearance of a beauty queen from Batangas.

Mr. Tulfo, who also hosts a radio program, said that he had received videos of police officers ranked as high as colonels taking illegal drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, locally known as shabu.

“My suggestion is to have these done quarterly and properly supervised,” he said.

Senators last year called for a stricter screening process for police officers, saying neuropsychiatric exams for law enforcers do not effectively measure a person’s criminal tendencies.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. accepted the resignation of 18 third-level police officers suspected to be involved in illegal drugs in 2023.

“Those police officers who are doing good deserve to work with other decent police officers,” Mr. Tulfo said. “Let us cleanse the force and let us cleanse the system.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez