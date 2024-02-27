By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE SENATE ratified on Tuesday an agreement to establish the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) office in the Philippines as it pushes for climate change mitigation programs in the country.

Through a unanimous vote, 21 senators approved Senate Resolution 936 on the agreement between the GGGI and the Philippines to set up an office that would support green policies and investments in the country.

“Indeed, climate crisis, pandemics, regional conflicts as well economic crisis disrupt human societies,” GGGI Chairperson and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon told the plenary.

“There has never been a more vital time in history to come together in cooperation, partnership and solidarity to redouble our efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement.”

The agreement is a legally binding treaty that calls on countries to mitigate the effects of climate change and to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5° Celsius. It was adopted by 196 countries in Paris on Dec. 12, 2015.

The GGGI, headquartered in South Korea, started as a think tank in 2010 but is now an intergovernmental organization promoting economic progress while considering environmental sustainability.

It provides technical support and stakeholder collaboration with developing countries on energy, water and land-use planning policies and has over 20 country programs around the world.

Mr. Moon met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday to affirm the GGGI vow to cooperate with the Philippines on climate change mitigation initiatives, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement late Monday.

The GGGI has provided technical assistance and capacity-building programs amounting to $13 million (P729.64 million) since the Philippines joined the organization in 2012, according to the PCO.

“Climate change is exacerbating these challenges and impacting the livelihoods and well-being of countless Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable and marginalized communities,” Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel told the Senate floor.

“Being part of the GGGI gives us the opportunity to lift our people out of poverty without sacrificing the natural world to do so. Together, we can protect our environment, reduce poverty, and build a more sustainable and equitable future for all Filipinos,” she added.