PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. met with a business delegation from Honolulu, Hawaii at Malacañang Palace on Thursday and said that Philippine trade with the American-Pacific state has great potential.

He made the remark as he welcomed members of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Honolulu and the Honolulu City Council Trade Mission who paid him a courtesy call, three months after his visit to Hawaii.

“I think there is a great deal of potential there, as there are so many similarities in terms of what is needed and what needs to be done in terms of the state of Hawaii and in specific areas of the Philippines,” said Mr. Marcos. “I think we are presented with so many grand opportunities that we should, it behooves us to do our best, to try and explore those, to make those potentialities into reality.”

The Philippine leader and his family were sent into exile in Honolulu, Hawaii following the February 1986 uprising that ended his late father’s two-decade rule. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza