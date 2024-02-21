A SENATOR has filed a bill seeking to establish the Government Accountancy Office, which would supervise all accounting functions of state agencies and streamline fiscal management in the Philippines.

“The Government Accountancy Office’s primary role will be to ensure that every peso allocated by the government is spent wisely, monitored closely, and accounted for accurately,” Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go, who filed Senate Bill No. 2536, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the office, which would be under the supervision of the Department of Budget and Management, aims to use the latest forms of technology and methods to keep an eye on government spending and corruption.

Under the measure, the office seeks to make the oversight of financial operations more cohesive and efficient as Mr. Go cited an “over-reliance” on the Commission on Audit (CoA) to audit public spending.

It also aims to speed up government financial reporting and reduce redundant processes within the government.

“This move will not only safeguard public funds but also ensure that these funds are directed towards programs and projects that genuinely make a difference in the lives of our people,” Mr. Go said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez