THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) is opening today, Feb. 22, a voter registration site at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) head office in Pasay City.

The GSIS Gymnasium will serve as the venue for voter registration and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Comelec’s Register Anywhere Project (RAP).

In a statement, the GSIS said the Comelec operations will provide two key services: initial voter registration and the transfer of existing voter credentials within any locality in the Philippines.

Applicants interested in casting their ballots in the 2025 national and local elections must personally appear at the GSIS head office to submit their application forms along with a photocopy of a valid government-issued identification (ID) card. The original ID must be presented.

Biometric data will be collected from applicants taken on the scheduled date. — Nate C. Barretto