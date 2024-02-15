PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday to come up with an enhanced procurement plan of communications equipment to enable quicker response times to crisis situations.

“We really need to come up with a plan to improve the communications capability of PNP,” he said at the PNP Command Conference in Quezon City. “You cannot do your job without being able to communicate because you are waiting for instructions.”

As of Feb. 14, the PNP has only achieved 32.05% of its procurement goals for digital radios, 33.98% for tactical radios and 2.48% for satellite phones. The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

The agency is planning on getting 2,039 units of body worn cameras, a trunked radio system and 18 units of conventional repeaters and a low band handheld radio, costing about P585 million.

“We should carefully see what we can do so we can provide our people with the best possible communications equipment,” Mr. Marcos said in mixed English and Filipino. — John Victor D. Ordoñez