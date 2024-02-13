CONGRESSMEN are moving to launch an investigation into mining operations in the upland town of Maco in Davao de Oro province, where a recent landslide has so far resulted in 68 deaths.

House Resolution (HR) No. 1587, authored by Party-list Representatives Arlene D. Brosas, France L. Castro, and Raoul Danniel A. Manuel, specifically seeks to look into Apex Mining Corp., Inc.’s operations to find out if they are linked to the cause of the landslide.

“The enduring link between the large-scale mining in the nation and environmental ruin and crises is a direct result of opening the mining sector to foreign exploitation for minerals export,” read the resolution.

“If these inquiries will help Maco, then we welcome them,” said Ma. Teresa L. Pacis, assistant vice president of Apex’s corporate affairs and communication unit, in reply to an emailed request for comment.

Earlier, Apex stated that the site of the landslide is not part of its mining area.

“We are currently focused on helping the barangay overcome the challenges brought about by this landslide,” added Ms. Pacis in her email Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo, who filed a separate resolution, said the incident could have been avoided if the “no-build zone” rule was strictly implemented.

“Numerous residential structures and establishments were erected within the prohibited area, contributing to the heightened risk and severity of the landslide incident,” he said in HR 1586.

In an email on Tuesday, Groups Bai Indigenous Women’s Network and Amihan National Federation also called for an investigation on the incident.

Records showed that two landslides occurred in the same town in September 2008, killing 24 people.

HR 1586, co-authored by Party-list Reps. Jocelyn P. Tulfo and Edvic G. Yap, Quezon City Rep. Ralph Wendel P. Tulfo, Benguet Rep. Eric G. Yap, Davao de Oro Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, also seeks to review the current mining regulations of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

In 2021, former president Rodrigo R. Duterte signed Executive Order No. 130 that lifted the nine-year moratorium on new mineral agreements.

Then-Environment Secretary Roy Climatu issued an order in Dec. 2021 removing the moratorium. Environment and indigenous rights groups called the move “a cruel Christmas gift.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz