CUSTOMS agents intercepted illegal drugs at the Port of Clark in Pampanga that came through as a parcel declared as “sneakers” from the United States, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The parcel underwent X-ray scanning and K9 sniffing, both of which indicated the possible presence of prohibited drugs,” the BoC said.

A physical examination of the parcel revealed the contraband of 40 grams of high-grade marijuana and 10 pouches of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis-infused gummy candies valued at more than P88,000.

“The BoC pledges to prevent smuggling and protect the country’s borders and our citizens’ well-being against the dangers of illegal substances that intend to penetrate our communities,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson