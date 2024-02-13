MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) inaugurated a new dealership in Iloilo City on Feb. 8 as the company expands its presence in the country.

The car brand said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the new Iloilo City dealership, located at Barangay Taft North, Mandurriao, is under the management of Grand Canyon Multi-Holdings, Inc. (GCMHI).

The recently opened dealership marks MMPC’s second one in Iloilo City as well as the 66th 3S (sales, spare parts and service) dealership nationwide.

“This is MMPC’s second dealership in Iloilo City, boasting a prime location in the city’s commercial and industrial hub, offering easy access from the city proper and adjacent towns,” the car brand said.

MMPC’s new dealership has a 2,122 square meter showroom floor that could display 13 vehicles and a customer lounge. It also has a service center with 20 service bays.

“Together, we embark on a journey that goes beyond providing vehicles; it’s about creating experiences, building lasting relationships, and contributing to the progress of the communities we serve,” MMPC President and Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Hara said.

The new dealership’s sales showroom is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays and 9 to 4 p.m. on Sundays, while its service center operates from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave