THE PHILIPPINES has adopted a 10-year development program for its maritime industry, the presidential palace said on Tuesday.

The Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028 pushes for the modernization and expansion of the country’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry.

It also seeks to boost the skills of the Philippine maritime workforce and promote maritime transport safety as well as environmentally sustainable programs.

“To fully realize our potential as a maritime nation, the country requires a clearly defined and coordinated roadmap that shall accelerate the integrated development of the Philippine Maritime Industry,” an executive order dated Feb. 8 read.

The Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) board has been tasked to adopt a system for the effective implementation and monitoring of the development plan.

Last month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. asked MARINA to align shipping practices with international standards, calling it the first step to modernizing and expanding the industry.

He also raised concerns over high shipping costs in the country. The Philippines is the world’s leading source of maritime manpower, supplying 25% of global seafarers. Seafarers sent home $6.71 billion in remittances last year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza