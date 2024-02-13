PETROGREEN Energy Corp. (PGEC) has partnered with Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) to install a 360-kilowatt-peak solar rooftop power system.

The company will install 600 units of 600-watt peak solar panels from manufacturer, Canadian Solar, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

PGEC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francisco G. Delfin, Jr. said that the solar installation aims to “inspire students in Mindanao to specialize in energy science, engineering, and environment-related courses.”

“The groundbreaking collaboration between Mapúa MCM and PGEC on the solar rooftop project reflects Mapúa MCM’s dedication to sustainable development and incorporating green technology into education,” Mapúa MCM President and CEO Dodjie S. Maestrecampo said.

“Not only does it promote the use of renewable energy, but it also serves as an educational resource for our students, demonstrating our commitment to innovative and socially responsible learning,” he added.

The latest partnership will be the company’s first renewable energy project in Mindanao and second rooftop solar power project following our first successful installation in Binondo, Manila in 2021, said PGEC’s Ryan Erik F. Quindoza.

PGEC is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly listed company PetroEnergy Resources Corp. The company and MMCM are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera