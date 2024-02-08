BAGUIO CITY — The Office of the President (OP) has imposed a three-month suspension against a high-ranking official of the National Senior Citizens Commission (NCSC) who is in-charge of affairs in the northern and central Luzon regions, pending an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, acting on behalf of the President, issued the suspension order against an NCSC commissioner on Feb. 3, following the OP’s review of a complaint detailing allegations of serious dishonesty, neglect of duty, misconduct, and insubordination.

Malacañang initiated the investigation after a preliminary inquiry by the House of Representatives and a complaint filed by a civilian.

Among the allegations are misrepresentation of educational background; improper use of public funds for personal expenses; and refusal to appoint a nominated Executive Director, which dates back to the administration of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The OP said the NCSC commissioner has been given 10 days to respond to the allegations.

A similar suspension order was issued by the President last month against a commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education over allegations of misconduct and neglect of duty. — Artemio A. Dumlao