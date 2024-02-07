COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (BTWPB) ordered on Wednesday a P20 increase in the minimum daily wage of agriculture and non-agriculture workers in the autonomous region of Mindanao.

As a result of this new wage order covering the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), about P600 a month shall be added to the salaries of a non-agriculture worker, who currently earns P361 a day, and agricultural workers, who are compensated P336 per day.

The wage order was signed by members of the BTWPB and its chairperson, Regional Labor Minister Muslimin G. Sema, at the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM office, here.

“There was prior multi-sector consultation before we crafted this new wage order that we approved today,” Mr. Sema told reporters present at the signing.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan. — John Felix M. Unson