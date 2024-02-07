THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) seized smuggled cigarettes and motorized bancas worth an estimated total of P25 million in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

BoC agents seized 22,700 reams of smuggled cigarettes estimated at around P17 million and a motorized banca worth P500,000 in a separate operation in Sultan Kudarat on Dec. 3.

The agency said it also conducted two joint operations on Jan. 6 and 10 in Sultan Kudarat and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, respectively.

“In Sultan Kudarat, the authorities intercepted 14,000 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes, valued at P7 million along with a motorized banca marked as ‘MB Al-Amanah’ estimated to be worth P700,000,” the BoC said. “While in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, authorities were able to seize 215 reams of various smuggled cigarettes worth P107,000.”

“The individuals involved have gone through inquest proceedings, while the seized items are securely stored pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings,” the BoC added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson