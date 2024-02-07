TRANSPORT group Manibela has filed a misconduct complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against officials of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) for allegedly revoking the franchises of unconsolidated public utility vehicles without due process.

Based on a copy of the complaint sent to BusinessWorld via Viber, Manibela president Mario S. Valbuena said the DoTr failed to conduct any consultation with public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers when favoring foreign-made vehicles in implementing its jeepney modernization program.

The group alleged the officials committed grave and serious misconduct when revoking the franchises.

The DoTr did not reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

“The act of favoring alien suppliers of vehicles is unpatriotic especially that there are able and tested vehicles manufacturers like Francisco and Sarao Motors among many others,” Manibela said.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) asked the Supreme Court in December to void the PUV modernization program, questioning its legality.

The group said the program violated PUV operators’ freedom of association as protected by under the Constitution.

Last month, the OSG asked the High Court to deny the plea saying the group should have filed it before the lower courts first.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. had approved a three-month extension for PUV operators to consolidate, with the new deadline set on April 30 from Jan. 31.

About 75% of jeepney operators have been consolidated as of January, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. — John Victor D. Ordoñez