BAGUIO CITY — A total of P28 million worth of marijuana bricks, dried leaves, stalks, and fruiting tops were seized by authorities from a vehicle parked in Tabuk City, the capital of Kalinga province, on Tuesday.

Anti-narcotics agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), along with police from the Kalinga Police Provincial Office, found the illegal substances inside an abandoned silver and green Mitsubishi Pajero with the license plate number UST-711 around 4:45 a.m.

Police said they were responding to a tip about the transport of marijuana from Tinglayan to Tabuk City.

The haul included 205 marijuana bricks, 45 tubular forms, and 25 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana dried leaves.

In addition to the marijuana, operatives also found six grams of suspected shabu valued at P40,800. Following a thorough inventory witnessed by officials from the Department of Justice (DoJ), members of the media, and barangay representatives, the confiscated drugs and other evidence were secured by law enforcement for further legal proceedings. — Artemio A. Dumlao