By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

A FILIPINO soldier was among the 21 Israel Defence Force (IDF) troops who died in Monday’s blast in Central Gaza, the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy said Sergeant First Class Reserve Cydrick Garin was killed as a result of the massive explosion caused by a rocket attack launched by Hamas militants.

“The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines is currently facilitating the travel of Sgt. Garin’s father to Israel,” it said.

“Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin’s family and the Filipino community,” the Israel embassy added.

At least four other Filipinos, all caregivers, have died since the conflict turned violent last year.

Israel launched waves of airstrikes in Gaza in retaliation after Hamas militants backed by waves of rockets stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on Oct. 7, last year.

Last December 12, the Philippines joined 152 countries in voting “yes” to a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

Israel and the United States were among the 10 countries that voted against the resolution, with 23 states abstaining.

In a report by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry on Jan. 21, it was revealed that more than 25,000 have died in the war.