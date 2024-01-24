UNITED NATIONS (UN) Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan and Department of Justice (DoJ) officials held a dialogue on Wednesday focused on best practices and expertise on policies and reforms to uphold freedom of opinion in the country.

In a statement released after the meeting, Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez vowed to pursue more engagements and partnerships with international stakeholders and the UN on the promotion of basic human rights in the Philippines.

He said the meeting “strengthened our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice and human rights.”

“We remain dedicated to implementing meaningful reforms and upholding the highest standards in our judicial framework,” he added.

Ms. Khan is set to meet with Philippine foreign affairs officials today, Thursday, ahead of talks with civil society and human rights experts during her 10-day visit in the country. — John Victor D. Ordoñez