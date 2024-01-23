THE COTABATO provincial government and the regional Department of Environment and Natural Resources office (DENR 12) have teamed up to boost the protection and conservation of the Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP), the highest peak in the Philippines and a popular nature-based tourism site.

In a recent meeting led by Felix S. Alicer, regional executive director of DENR 12, said they discussed various infrastructure projects within the protected area as well corrections to the list of tenured migrants in barangays covered by Kidapawan City.

For her part, Cotabato Governor Emmylou “Lala” J. Taliño-Mendoza raised the importance of promoting sustainable tourism programs that consider economic, environmental, and socio-cultural dimensions for the proper conservation of nature.

As such, officials agreed that activities in the area required clearances obtained from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

The governor said the provincial government is actively managing protected areas, aiming to ensure the survival of nature for future generations and prevent potential disasters resulting from irresponsible or illegal interference.

Besides Mt. Apo, the Province of Cotabato launched the Cotabato New Tourism Circuits in September 2022 to highlight local tourism offerings, including Mt. Apo Tours, Asik-Asik Tours, Matigol Tours, New Israel Eco-Adventure Park in Makilala, and Carmen Eco-Adventure Park and Spring Resort. These destinations aim to provide tourists with opportunities to explore culture, adventure, and conserved nature. — Maya M. Padillo