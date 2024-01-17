THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is finalizing the route rationalization plan for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“Route rationalization is key for PUVMP. Local government units are issuing approved route plans, considering the present environment,” said Zona Russet M. Tamayo, LTFRB regional director.

The Office of Transport Cooperatives earlier mentioned that PUVMP completion will take years as the route rationalization plan is pending.

Route rationalization, a study for streamlined routes based on passenger demands, is underway, according to LTFRB. “It is a comprehensive assessment of current public transport based on passenger demand, movement location, and future travel demand patterns,” stated LTFRB.

Ms. Tamayo noted that the LTFRB is working with local government units to complete route rationalization, allowing consolidated units to adjust per route.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) affirmed adherence to the Jan. 31 consolidation requirement.

LTFRB guidelines permit unconsolidated PUVs to operate until month-end.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista stated that the department will not extend the deadline, and unconsolidated jeepneys will cease routes starting Feb. 1.

LTFRB reports about 76% of nationwide jeepneys have consolidated to date. — Ashley Erika O. Jose