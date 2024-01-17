PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and his wife on Wednesday led the inauguration of the showcase area of a rehabilitation project for the capital region’s notorious Pasig River.

The showcase area, which spans almost 500 meters behind the historic Manila Central Post Office building, is an initial part of a grand project that seeks to transform Pasig River into a “center of economic activity, tourism and promote transportation connectivity in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Azucar, whose office chairs the multi-agency team behind the renewal project.

“The newly constructed showcase area will serve as a public park consisting of a pedestrian-friendly walkway on a concrete platform equipped with water fountain accented by lighting, and sitting areas which can also serve as an open-air venue for events,” he said.

The showcase area is highlighted by a transition bridge under the Jones Bridge designed to ensure seamless connectivity from Manila Bay’s north harbor to Laguna de Bay.

Under the renewal project, recreational and wellness amenities such as public parks and jogging and bike paths will be constructed in key areas along the 26-kilometer stretch of the river, which traverses areas in Metro Manila. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza