PHILIPPINE Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo on Tuesday said he will be going to Uganda on Jan. 19 to 20 to discuss global security issues .

In a statement, he said the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda will cover issues climate change and sustainable development.

“This trip will be excellent opportunity to engage with countries from Africa and other regions to boost South-South cooperation and promote the shared interests… of developing countries,” Mr. Manalo said.

“NAM’s role in maintaining global peace and security and sustaining constructive and credible multilateralism that works for the people is important especially in the current international context.”

The visit will be his first to the African continent.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John E. Uy will also be going to Uganda to represent the Philippines in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 on Jan. 21 and 22 in Kampala, Uganda.

The summit aims to boost cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development and climate change, among others. — John Victor D. Ordoñez