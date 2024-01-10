DAVAO CITY — Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (AAII) has commenced supplying water to the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and is now in the fine-tuning stage of interfacing activities for the over P13-billion Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) since last month.

“The construction and commissioning of Apo Agua’s critical facilities have been completed since December 2023,” said AAII external relations officer May Che Capili, who made the announcement on Tuesday before the City Council when she gave updates on Part A of the project.

According to the announcement, Apo Agua — which is the water business unit and subsidiary Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) — has been supplying bulk water to its Calinan, Tugbok, Riverside, Dumoy, Cabantian, and Panacan water supply systems (WSS) since Dec. 1.

In a joint statement, Apo Agua and DCWD said that prior to distribution they have verified that the water quality meets the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

Apo Agua, which is the builder of the state-of-the-art bulk water facility that includes a 300 million liter per day (MLD) water treatment plant with a 70-kilometer pipeline, also guarantees sustainable delivery of quality bulk water supply to six DCWD water supply systems.

Part A of the project involves Apo Agua’s construction of raw water intake facilities, a hydroelectric power plant, a water treatment plant, and a treated water pipeline, while Part B is for DCWD’s undertaking that involves the construction of facilities for various off-take points, primary transmission and distribution pipe mains and storage facilities, and the distribution of treated water to residential, governmental, commercial, industrial, and water end-users.

DCWD spokesperson Jovana Cresta T. Duhaylungsod said the distribution is still a part of the ongoing preparations and interfacing activity of both Parts A and B.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the DCWD has been accepting new service connection applications in more areas, particularly in: all areas in Panacan WSS — Sasa, Panacan, Ilang, Tibungco, Bunawan, and Lasang; all areas in Cabantian WSS — Cabantian, Communal, and Indangan; and most of Dumoy WSS — Sasa, Pampanga, Lanang, Bajada, Buhangin, Indangan, Mandug, Agdao, and downtown proper. — Maya M. Padillo