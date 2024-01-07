ALMOST two-thirds of the government’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund has been released as of end-November, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Latest data from the DBM showed that P15.024 billion or 65% of the P23.205-billion calamity fund had been released in the 11-month period.

National government agencies received the bulk or P13.335 billion of the fund releases. Broken down, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received the biggest allocation at P6.7 billion.

This was followed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (P5.05 billion), the Department of Agriculture (P1 billion), the Department of Transportation (P342.47 million), the Department of National Defense (P207.64 million), and the Department of Science and Technology (P35.18 million).

Meanwhile, data showed that P688.887 million was released to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) as of end-November.

Releases to the National Housing Authority reached P386.54 million while the Philippine Ports Authority was provided P78 million.

At the end of November, P8.181 billion remained undistributed from the fund.

The fund is used for the aid, relief and rehabilitation services to communities or areas affected by human-induced and natural calamities and other capital expenditures for disaster operations. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson