DAVAO CITY — Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy Jr., the newly appointed chair of the Regional Development Council 11 (RDC 11), is raring to implement a total of nine livelihood projects for the province this year.

Last week, Mr. Uy led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the RDC 11 for the implementation of these projects funded under the Energy Regulations (ER) No. 1-94 Program issued by the Department of Energy (DoE).

A total of nine approved projects for the province will be funded under the region’s share of the ER 1-94 Development and Livelihood Fund (DLF) from the Aboitiz Power Subsidiaries with mostly farmers and members of different cooperatives as beneficiaries.

Among the projects that qualified for funding under DoE ER 1-94 policy guidelines include the Food Production and Processing Project and the Cultivation of Financial Literacy: Empowering Farmers for Sustainable Prosperity.

Also included in the list are the Lamiay na Buco Pie Davao Oriental; the Choco Ku-Kay-Oh: Chocolate Production in the Cacao-Rich Province of Davao Oriental Series 1 and 2; the Backyard Swine Raising; the Handicraft Project: Romblon, Fossilized Cacao Leaves and Abaca Scrunch; the Tara! Buko Pie Ta!; and the Procurement of Diesel Fishing Engine Project.

Mr. Uy said these projects will provide financial support to the province during these difficult times and allow Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU) to focus on development projects that will benefit many people and communities.

Meanwhile, an official of RDC 11 expressed optimism over President Marcos’ appointment of Mr. Uy as the new RDC chairman last Wednesday. He replaced the late Governor Cora Malanyaon.

“This is a very much welcome appointment for RDC 11. Gov. Sotero Uy is a very capable leader, a young and development-minded person,” Arturo M. Milan, co-chairman of RDC 11 told Businessworld.

Mr. Milan said that with Mr. Uy at the helm of RDC 11, the dream of Ms. Malanyaon of a strong, resilient, and progressive Davao Region is on track to becoming a reality. — Maya M. Padillo