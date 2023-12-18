THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P5 billion for development projects and rehabilitation of strife-torn areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“The allocation — covering the Special Development Fund under the National Government’s provisions to Republic Act (RA) 11054 or Organic Law for BARMM — will be released annually for 10 years from the ratification of the Organic Law for BARMM, or a grand total of P50 billion,” the DBM said on Monday.

The DBM said the fund is intended for the “rebuilding, rehabilitation, and development of conflict-affected communities.”

For 2024, the government is proposing to provide P80.6 billion in financial aid to support the BARMM.

“The proposed budget incorporates the BARMM’s annual block grant of P70.5 billion; the Special Development Fund (SDF) of P5 billion; and the BARMM’s shares in national taxes, fees, and charges of P5.1 billion,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson