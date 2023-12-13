BANGSAMORO parliament members on Wednesday expressed pleasure with the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) approval of 673 teaching positions in nine Mindanao State University (MSU) campuses in the southern Philippines.

Budget Secretary Mina F. Pangandaman greenlit the positions as recommended by the MSU system, covering nine campuses across Mindanao with Marawi City as its main hub.

“I believe that this groundbreaking initiative will significantly boost the education sector’s productivity and effectiveness, delivering immense benefits to the Mindanao State University community,” said Ms. Pangandaman as she noted the university’s exponential growth in student enrolments and expansion of academic programs in recent years. — John Felix M. Unson

A Maranaw member of the Bangsamoro parliament, lawyer Paisalin P. Tago, expressed optimism, calling the DBM’s move a “very positive development.”

Though the MSU campuses aren’t under the education ministry of the Bangsamoro region, officials were delighted with Ms. Pangandaman’s approval of the MSU budget.

Officials from the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao welcomed the move, seeing it as beneficial for providing quality education to BARMM residents.

Parliament Member Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr., a physician-ophthalmologist and MSU alumnus, thanked the DBM for approving the creation of teaching positions. Leading the health committee of the BARMM parliament, Mr. Sinolinding plans to encourage the education committee chairperson, Eddie M. Alih, to appreciate the DBM’s prompt approval in a written statement.