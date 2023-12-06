The Philippines has recorded four cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae, which has overwhelmed children’s hospitals in China, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The four cases of the disease known as “walking pneumonia” were found among people with influenza-like illness as of Nov. 25, it said in a statement. One case was recorded in January, one in July and two in September.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said that there was no outbreak of walking pneumonia in the Philippines amid rising respiratory illness cases in China and other countries.

DoH said mycoplasma pneumoniae is not a new pathogen and had been detected in the country.

Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag earlier said there have been no recorded walking pneumonia cases in the country because there is no routine testing for the disease. He said the bacteria is 90% to 95% drug-resistant in China.

The disease is a common bacterial infection that usually affects younger children and is treated by antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza