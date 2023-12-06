MANILA — Philippine police on Wednesday identified two persons of interest as suspects involved in a deadly blast that killed four people during a catholic Mass in a southern city at the weekend.

Those suspected of orchestrating the attack in Marawi were members of Daulah Islamiya-Maute, a pro-Islamic State militant group that took control of the city in 2017 and held it throughout five months of ground offensives and air strikes by the military. — Reuters