THE DEPARTMENT of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it has signed a deal with the Bangsamoro government to improve the region’s agriculture sector by implementing the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in the region.

In a statement on Thursday, the DAR said that it has signed the memorandum of understanding with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Agrarian Reform last Tuesday.

“The signing of the policy framework… is an important milestone as BARMM establishes a partnership with the DAR for the first time since the implementation of the (CARP) in 1988,” it said, citing an aggregated 103,344.58 hectares available for distribution to 65,379 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB), 280 ARB organizations, and 110 agrarian reform communities in the region.

Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III said that the DAR aims to implement land distribution, agrarian justice delivery, and provision of support services programs.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said that the deal would ensure the better implementation of the agrarian reform program in the region.

Mr. Estrella said the DAR would also supply beneficiaries with more infrastructure projects, farm equipment, and agricultural inputs, through additional funding.

“We will also provide new agricultural technologies and introduce more modern and scientific ways of farming to BARMM’s farmer-beneficiaries,” Mr. Estrella said. — Adrian H. Halili