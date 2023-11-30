THE LEADERSHIP of the House of Representatives is planning on passing resolutions concurring with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s recent proclamation granting amnesty to rebel groups before session adjourns in mid-December.

“We will act with dispatch on these concurrent resolutions, and we will strive to approve them before our Christmas break so that rebels who sincerely desire to return to the fold of law and lead normal lives, along with the members of their family, and our nation in general, could enjoy the blessings of peace as soon as possible,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Romualdez and several congressmen filed resolutions concurring with the President’s amnesty proclamations, which are set for deliberations before the House Committee on Justice.

On Nov. 22, Mr. Marcos signed Proclamations Nos. 403, 404, 405, 406, granting amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas-Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), respectively.

The proclamations issued would take effect after the concurrence of Congress.

Individuals charged with offenses under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 would not be covered by the amnesty proclamations.

Under the House resolutions, the lawmakers said granting amnesty to these rebel group members would contribute to “nurturing a climate conducive for peace, and in implementing programs for reconciliation and reintegration of rebels into mainstream society.”

Former rebels would have to file their applications for amnesty under oath with the Amnesty Commission within two years

The Amnesty Commission is mandated to issue implementing rules and regulations of the amnesty program.

The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines on Nov. 22 agreed to restart peace talks amid foreign security threats and socioeconomic and environmental issues.